NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
NYSE NTST opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,595.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
