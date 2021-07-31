NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE NTST opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,595.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

