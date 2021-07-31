NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 575,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.61. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.