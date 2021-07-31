Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

