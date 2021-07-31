New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Generation Consumer Group stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.05. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.09.
About New Generation Consumer Group
