New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 1,735,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 36,715,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.