New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. 1,810,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,588. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $772.82 million, a P/E ratio of -40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

