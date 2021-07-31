New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

