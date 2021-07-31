New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 229,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

