News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in News were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1,680.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in News by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in News by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.62. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.