Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Issues Earnings Results

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%.

NEXA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 36,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.