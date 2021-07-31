NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.34. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 10,931 shares.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NexGen Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

