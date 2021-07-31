NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares fell 6.1% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NextGen Healthcare traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. 1,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 353,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

