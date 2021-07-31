NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,929.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,015.80 or 0.02527218 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $415,463.69 and approximately $22,929.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 409 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

