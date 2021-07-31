NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NGL opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.