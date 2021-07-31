NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading 1.9% Higher

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. 3,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

