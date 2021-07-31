Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,525,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,034,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

