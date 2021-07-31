North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.383-$1.587 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 38,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,701. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

