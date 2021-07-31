North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,160 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 194,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

