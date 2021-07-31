North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

