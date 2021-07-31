North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,512 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 174,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

