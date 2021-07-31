North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 30,051 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 88.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.76. 2,324,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

