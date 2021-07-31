North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,976,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

