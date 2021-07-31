North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,700 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.39% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 159.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 95,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,924. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

