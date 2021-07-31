Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.12 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

