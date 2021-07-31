Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IBEX were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.34 million and a P/E ratio of -54.29.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

