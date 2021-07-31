Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FINV stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

