Northern Trust Corp Has $918,000 Holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Immunome were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 225.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMNM opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Immunome news, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

