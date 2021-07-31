Northern Trust Corp Makes New $969,000 Investment in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Agrify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

