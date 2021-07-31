Northern Trust Corp Purchases 985 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 226,683 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,867,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $35.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29.

