Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $24.400-$24.800 EPS.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.02. 645,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

