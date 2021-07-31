NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 303,232 shares.The stock last traded at $62.25 and had previously closed at $63.54.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

