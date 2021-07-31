NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $181.92, but opened at $174.40. NovoCure shares last traded at $167.74, with a volume of 18,198 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

