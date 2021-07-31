NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of NuVasive worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,449,000.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

