NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,227. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

