NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $62.04. NuVasive shares last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 1,335 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $47,459,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $17,408,000.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.