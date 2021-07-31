Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,518 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Revolution Medicines worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 over the last three months.

Shares of RVMD opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

