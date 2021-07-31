Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,452,681 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 361.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Selecta Biosciences worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.