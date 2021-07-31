Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 127,400 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX opened at $20.02 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

