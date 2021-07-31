Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

