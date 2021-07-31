Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

