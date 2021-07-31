Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 85.0% in July

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,300 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 66,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

