Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 85.0% in July

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,300 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE JQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
