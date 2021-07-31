Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

