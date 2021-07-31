NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Raised by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 5.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $206.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,257. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $114.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.