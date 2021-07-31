O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. O2Micro International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 438,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,645. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

