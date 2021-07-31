ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

ObsEva stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

