ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
ObsEva stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.