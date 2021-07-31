ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of ObsEva stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,654. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

