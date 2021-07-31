ObsEva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of OBSV opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,431,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ObsEva by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

