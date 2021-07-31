Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

