OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 294,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.