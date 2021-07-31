OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 294,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

