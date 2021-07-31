Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $839.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,581 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.